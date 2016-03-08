Sarri at Juve, Conte at Inter – Battle of Chelsea maestros

Chelsea is an English club, but come the next season in the Italian Serie A, you will might see a lot of individuals taking part in the country’s top football division who were associated with the London-based club in the recent past.



One of them can be veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain who is pretty much certain to come back back after spending a disappoint loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

There might be a case of Chelsea’s midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko returning to the league for another loan spell after having a good time with AC Milan during the 2018-19 campaign.



And last but not the least we might get to see Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovačić coming to Italy who spent 2018-19 season on loan with Chelsea.



But that’s not it as there will be at least two more individuals which people will get to see in Serie A who were not that long ago associated with the current Europa League champions and those will be Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte and Juventus to be manager Maurizio Sarri.



Both men were the last two managers of the Chelsea football club ago and it will be interesting to see how they will deliver in their respective new roles as both have very different plan of action.



Conte is more focused on having three defenders at the back and using the full backs as wing backs to assist the team while attacking.



On the other hand, Sarri is more about keeping possession and slowly building towards a potential attack, something which is not completely in line with Juventus’ philosophy of the recent past.



However, the 60-year-old will be starting his role feeling good about his own ‘Sarri ball’ idea as he guided Chelsea to their second Europa League title with a win over league rivals Arsenal.



Whatever the outcome may be for both managers in their first year in charge, one this is guaranteed that Serie A will be a more watchable league this year than any in the recent past.



