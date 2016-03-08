Sarri blames heat for Juventus draw against Fiorentina

Juventus were held to their first 0-0 league draw in over a year this afternoon as a plucky Fiorentina side held the Bianconeri to a stalemate.



Speaking after the match, Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri said the following:



"​It depends on the whole result, we didn't play at a high level match technically. Fiorentina played a good game, we wasted all the substitutions due to injuries. Having three changes at the end would have been useful, considering all the variables. The game was good but we still have to grow tactically, it can also be a consequence of a physical aspect. Between playing now at 15:00 in Florence or at 8.45 pm there is a noticeable difference, the situation was very difficult, we were not able to dribble cleanly.



"​The two in front have played a worse match than the previous ones, they must learn to connect more when the team defends itself deep. On a positive note I saw the character aspect of the team, which does not want to lose even when it is having a bad day."