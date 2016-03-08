Sarri blocks exit of Chelsea star defender amid Real Madrid links

According to the reports of Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are following Chelsea's left full-back Marcos Alonso, however Maurizio Sarri considers him unsellable.



Last weekend, the Spaniard had an impressive derby against Arsenal and was a key element in Chelsea's win with a goal and an assist.



The Madrid clubs were willing to pay up to £54 million, yet the Italian tactician thinks very highly of the player.



Nonetheless with the expected departure of Felipe Luis from Atletico Madrid, the club could raise their offer to sign Alonso.



Alonso is a product of Real Madrid's academy, but he never got the chance to shine for the Los Blancos. He went to England to play for Bolton Wanderers before moving to Italy to represent Fiorentina were he stepped into the breach and convinced Antonio Conte to play for his Chelsea.



In his last two Premier League seasons the 27-year-old managed 13 goals and five assists.

