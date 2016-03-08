Sarri cagey over future amid Juventus speculation
28 May at 20:30Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is being heavily linked with a move away from the West London club but must first focus on and contest the Europa League final tomorrow evening against Premier League rivals Arsenal in Baku.
Sarri has repeatedly insisted that he will decide his future after the match against Arsenal and, in his press conference on the eve of the match today, Sarri confirmed this once more;
"Future at Juventus? For now I think only of the final, then I'll talk to Chelsea. With the Blues I still have a two-year contract. It's not the time to talk about it, but after the final I'll have to meet with the club."
Sarri is Juventus' top priority to replace Massimiliano Allegri as head coach of the Bianconeri; the Juventus leadership impressed with the coach's talent at both Chelsea and back when the Italian led Juve's Serie A rivals Napoli.
