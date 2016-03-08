Sarri calls up 27 players for Juve Asian Tour: CR7 present, Ramsey out
19 July at 14:45After this morning's training session, Maurizio Sarri has called up 27 players for Juventus' Asian tour. The likes of Mattia Perin, Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira, Marko Pjaca and Aaron Ramsey will remain in Turin to continue their recovery programs.
Giorgio Chiellini will also stay in Italy, as he has a slight discomfort in his left calf, while Merih Demiral will return to Turin after the match against Tottenham in Singapore due to bureaucratic issues connected to issuing visas to China.
Finally, Moise Kean and Luca Pellegrini will start working at the Juventus training centre while the team will be in Asia, as they will return from their extended vacation after featuring for Italy in the U21 European Championship and U20 World Cup, respectively. Here is the full list of called-up players:
Szczesny, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Pjanic, Ronaldo, Matuidi, Mandzukic, Bonucci, Cancelo, Higuain, Emre Can, Rugani, Rabiot, Demiral, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Loria, Di Pardo, Coccolo, Beruatto, Kastanos, Touré, Muratore, Frederiksen, Mavididi, Pereira, Buffon.
Go to comments