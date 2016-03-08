Sarri closing in on Juventus move: what happens with Higuain?

Maurizio Sarri is edging closer to a move from Chelsea back to Italy, in particular to Juventus, which could potentially open the way for a shock return for Gonzalo Higuain to the Allianz Stadium.



The Argentine, however, did not do well during his 6-month loan spell at Chelsea so much that Sarri left him on the bench on numerous occasions, lastly in the Europa League final against Arsenal.



Once the next coach has been chosen, Juventus will also decide the future of Higuain who could, in any case, leave Turin if an offer that allows Juve to make a capital gain arrives. How much? The Bianconeri need 36 million euros, the same amount set for AC Milan and Chelsea for the redemption of the player.