Sarri comments on Dybala exit rumours

After Juventus' 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid yesterday, the Bianconeri head coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press about several topics, including the match itself and the potential departure of Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.



"​The evaluations are all premature. He has done two training sessions and today he played for half an hour. It is clear that he cannot be in top condition. I think he has the characteristics and number of goals to be a centre forward, a technically good one usually manages to do so many roles. With the team in condition, you have to see how much we are able to repay the area.



"Have I spoken to Dybala? I can also talk to him, but the market goes in a certain direction, what I say counts for nothing. Six players should be cut, depending on the market. I would like to keep them all, but the problem is that only one player has grown in the club. Our squad in the Champions League will be 22 players.



"​This evening I go home satisfied: we showed a good technical quality in the first half, and also in the second half the character aspect showed. We enjoyed it. We fought to the end, with newly arrived players, or some, like Khedira and Douglas Costa, who hadn't played for a long time. We're still behind in some readings - the second goal we must never concede - but we did."