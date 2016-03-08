Sarri comments on his future at Chelsea and Blues' transfer ban

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has spoken to media ahead of tomorrow's Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sarri, however, is also being linked with leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer. Roma and AC Milan have been linked with securing his services but the Italian tactician doesn't seem to be interested in a return in his country: ​ " As I have said I want to stay here. I like English football, the atmosphere. I want to stay in English football. I can try with another English club", Sarri said joking.



TRANSFER BAN - "I am not able to answer that. There will be a statement, I will not be able to help you. At the moment we spoke one month ago. The problem of pre-season. We didn’t speak about the market, at the moment we don’t know if we will be able to go into the market. Kante? He had a problem with his hamstring, not very serious but he needs to rest for a couple of weeks. We can try to recover him for only the final if we get there. I am not sure if he can, but we can try".

