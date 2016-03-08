Sarri considers Icardi a '40 goal striker' and wants him at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri and Mauro Icardi could finally meet in one team. In the summer of 2016, the Argentinian was the first choice of Napoli to replace the outgoing Gonzalo Higuain, though, in the end, it did not materialize. But things could change and the two could meet at the Allianz Stadium in the Bianconeri colours.



According to reports from Tuttosport, Sarri wants Icardi to join him at Juventus. The current Chelsea manager considers him one of the best strikers in the penalty box.



He feels that the striker's movements would work great in his system, as 'penalty box specialists' have always added 30-40% under his guidance compared to their average scoring record. In practice, Sarri considers Icardi a striker capable of scoring 40 goals per season with him at the helm.