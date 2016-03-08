Sarri: 'Cuadrado was not red. Collateral problem for Bentancur'

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarr spoke to DAZN and Sky Sport after the defeat, the first in the season, at the hands of Lazio. The defeat leaves Juventus two points trailing top spot, with Inter occupying the position after a respectable 0-0 stalemate with Roma.



The performance as a whole, would not have satisfied the former Chelsea manager, who now needs to worry about in-form midfielder Bentancur recovering in time for the crunch period of the season.



The new Juventus manager had this to say:



"In my opinion we did a great first half . Unfortunately we conceded the goal at the end, it was important to go to the rest in advantage. The second half was conditioned by episodes that turned us against ".



Juan Cuadrado was shown a red card for a horrible last man challenge at the Lazio end of the pitch, a decision, initially yellow, was taken to VAR which was overturned swiftly and quickly, presenting a red card and dismissal for the Colombian:



"We have not respected the deliveries on the counterattack. It is a carelessness that you then pay. I do not completely agree on the clear scoring opportunity because the ball went by external means. It seemed to me that the admonition, as the referee had decided, was the fairest sanction . And if that was the decision, we must think only of what we can control, or our mistakes ".



Sarri had brief words about the the test of Ronaldo, who got on the scoresheet to start the match: " He returned to coach with continuity ".



However the biggest issue that Sarri will face now is orchestrating a midfield to suit his tactics and intensity after losing Bentancur:

" Tomorrow morning he will do the instrumental examinations, the collateral is involved but I don't know at what level. We paid a little for the absence. It is the department where several players are missing due to injuries. It is a department that has suffered numerically. Something must be invented this week, perhaps Cuadrado,".



On the upcoming January market, which now looks to be presenting a more active approach than not for the reigning Italian champions :



" Now let's see the situations of the injured. It may be, as we hope, situations that can be resolved quickly and then we evaluate what we have ".



Anthony Privetera