Sarri, De Ligt: it's Paratici's Juve, trouble if it can't beat Marotta
08 January at 21:10Winning isn't important: it's the only thing that matters (via il bianconero).
For Juve always, but this year especially for Paratici, who is facing his first full season as a black and white "pilot" and has made many extreme decisions and obviously would respond in case of failure .
Because losing is not part of the habits of Turin society, much less in this historical period. Compiled with this, the fight for the scudetto is down to them and fearce rivals Inter, led at the helm by Beppe Marotta and Antonio Conte, two men with 'Juventino DNA'...apparently.
As usual, the goal is the Champions League, the title that could and would save the bianconeri season: it would be an extraordinary way to remedy the failure in the championship, but also difficult to achieve.
Today there is a lot of talk about Sarri. In reality Paratici is playing more than the coach this season, because it was he (with Nedved) who chose him, taking Allegri out .
Paratici and his signings are also questionable, somewhat risky decisions . He decided, for example, to hire Ramsey and Rabiot with very high salaries; to take De Ligt towards a monstrous figure for a twenty year old boy, covering him with gold; to put this heritage in the hands of a technician who looks little to corporate interests and a lot to his beliefs (in Naples, problems arose for this too).
Paratici has not been able to thin out the workforce in any way, trying to sell Higuain and Dybala unnecessarily, Emre Can and Rugani , and selling off Champions League finalist Mandzukic without a single performance in 2019/20.
