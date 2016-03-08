Sarri defends ‘strong’ De Ligt after Inter win
07 October at 10:43Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has once again come to defence of young centre-back Matthijs de Ligt after his team’s 2-1 win against league rivals Inter Milan.
The Dutch international has been receiving criticism following his poor start at the Turin-based club and on Sunday, it was his hand ball which led to Inter’s equalizer from Lautaro Martinez in the 18th minute after Juve took the lead following Paulo Dybala’s wonder strike in the fourth minute.
Sarri, while talking to the media after the match, defended De Ligt’s performance by calling him a ‘strong’ boy and also revealed that he was not expected to play in the big games so early in his career at a new club.
"Matthijs is a strong guy,” he said. “He is adapting to our way of defending. It is normal that he has some games with a few more difficulties. He is experiencing a new kind of football. To be honest, if Chiellini was fit, he wouldn’t have started these games so early in his career here.”
The 20-year-old became the most expensive defender in the history of Italian football when he joined the Old Lady for a reported fee of €75 million from Dutch club Ajax.
