Sarri describes De Ligt's 'difficult period' and discusses Kulusevski, Rabiot and Dybala
05 January at 14:00The Italian Supercup is now behind us as well as 2019 and the decade of 2010-19. Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press in his pre-match conference ahead of Juventus' first match of 2020 against Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium.
"We worked on the many mistakes we made, then we worked on Cagliari but first of all we concentrated on ourselves," he said.
The former Chelsea and Napoli coach then took a moment to speak about the moment of Matthijs De Ligt, Juventus' luxury summer arrival, who had been left out of the line-up on numerous occasions in the past matches and replaced by Merih Demiral.
"He had a difficult period also because of shoulder and adductor injuries. He played a lot and had some problems to manage. With Demiral in good health, we made him rest. The midfield? We are working on Rabiot on the right side, Emre Can in the middle and Bernardeschi as a mezzala. We'll see."
The Tuscan coach also spoke about the Bianconeri's new arrival Dejan Kulusevski, who signed for the club a couple of days ago and will join the Bianconeri from Atalanta for a figure of about 35 million euros plus bonuses. The player will finish the season on loan at Parma where he played up until now.
"Kulusevski is a great talent. It is important that the club got there before the others. It is not for me to say if there were the conditions to have him already in January.
"The trident? Let's see tomorrow, there is also Ramsey who seems to be growing. But we need to be attentive, the two Cagliari midfielders are dangerous. Douglas Costa? If he is well, he is always an option. We have to bring him back into good condition without tiring him. He is not yet at the top but he is recovering."
Sarri went on to speak about the collective responsibility for conceding goals as well as the recovery process of Giorgio Chiellini as well as the conditions of Paulo Dybala and Adrien Rabiot.
"When a team concedes goals it is not always the fault of the defenders. I think we have not protected the defence well. We have worked a lot on the movements of the midfielders.
"Chiellini? It's going well but it is premature to talk about the Champions League list, too early to have a reliable situation. Rabiot? From a physical point of view, he seems okay. He is growing but always leaves a feeling of having greater potential that what he is expressing.
"Dybala? No problems, he trained individually just because he was tired. Today he will train in the group," Sarri concluded.
