Sarri disappointed by Chelsea ‘for one thing’

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sport Italia after the Blues’ Europa League win against BATE Borisov.



The Premier League giants sealed an easy 3-1 win but the former Napoli boss was not happy for the goal that his lads allowed in the final minutes of the game.



“We were in control of the game. We only had to keep the ball possession and prevent their counter-attacks”, Sarri said.



“We didn’t manage the game as we should. We played an excellent game for 65 minutes but after that the final part was poor. Sometimes we allow too much space to our opponents”.



​Chelsea take on Burnley on Sunday with the Blues that sit only two points behind Premier League table leaders Manchester City and Liverpool. Maurizio Sarri’s side has 21 points in 9 Premier League games and it’s one of the only three clubs unbeaten in England so far this season.

