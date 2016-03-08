Sarri discusses Ronaldo and Dybala ahead of Lecce-Juventus
25 October at 14:30Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has given his press conference ahead of the match between Lecce and Juventus this weekend. In his conference, Sarri discussed several topics, including the status of Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.
When asked if he will be rotating the squad at all in the match with Lecce, Sarri said that 'Right now we do not have many in our squad, the last time we were 19 with three goalkeepers. Something we will change though.' This suggests that due to the lack of current squad depth, Sarri will only be able to rotate with what he has available to him.
Speaking on star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sarri revealed that: 'I talk with Ronaldo on a daily basis, we talk about the numbers given by doctors and athletic trainers. We will understand when he will rest, I don't know when yet.'
Sarri then moved on to discuss Douglas Costa, the Brazilian forward who has been out with injury for this campaign so far: 'I do not decide on these things, it is up to the medical staff. The only ultrasound check was completely negative, probably there are no conditions to get him to train with the rest of the group, Douglas is in the rehab stage, medical and non-technical staff are still available to him.'
Talking about Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, Sarri said that: 'If we talk about the explosion for the brace let's do it, but if we talk about performance I say that Dybala has always done well. I was expecting a high level performance on his part because he is able to do it, I had no doubts.'
Finally, Sarri concluded by discussing Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic: 'I always liked him, he is a great quality player, I asked him for something slightly different but I didn't change his life on the pitch. He did it well, he is expressing himself on very high levels. If you had asked me something about him a year or two ago, I would have given the same answer. As he said he can become one of the best in the world in his role.'
Juventus travel to Lecce and take on the newly promoted side at 14:00 UK time, or 15:00 local time. Lecce held AC Milan to a draw in Stefano Pioli's first game in charge at San Siro last time out so the side will be hoping to continue this streak and upset Juventus at their home ground this weekend.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments