Sarri eager to get best out of Ronaldo: report
09 September at 11:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is eager to get the best out of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2019-20 season, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The report stated that Sarri has promised CR7 that with him on the bench, the former Real Madrid striker will score more goals than he did last season.
However, the former Chelsea manager will have to find a way to manage Ronaldo’s work load as from now until Christmas, there are potential of 29 to 30 matches both for country and club in which the 34-year-old might feature, which will become a little too hectic for the Portuguese international.
Go to comments