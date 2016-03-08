Sarri explains CR7's absence and comments De Ligt's mistake in Lecce-Juventus

After 7 consecutive wins in Serie A and the Champions League, Juventus was stopped by Lecce. The match ended 1-1 away from home after two penalties scored by Paulo Dybala and Mancosu. Coach Sarri spoke to Sky Sport after the game and explained the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and defended Matthijs de Ligt.



​"Ronaldo's absence? Cristiano was tired mentally, it was his request. Even taking him to the bench was useless, he needed a rest shift. We have to go further, today we had many chances," he said.



"De Ligt's handball? Today's penalty was random, it was a natural movement and the ball was deflected near it. Unfortunately, the new rules put defenders in trouble in these cases," Sarri added.