Sarri explains how Juventus must improve following 2-3 defeat
21 July at 18:00Maurizio Sarri, Juventus manager, spoke at the press conference after the Bianconeri's first pre-season game in Asia: defeated at the end of the International Champions Cup game against Tottenham.
"Tottenham are ahead of us in their physical condition. They are closer to the start of their season. We need to improve in defending with a high line. In the first 30 minutes, we were to busy and when we did recover any balls, we were too low.
"As a result, it becomes more difficult to counter-attack. It was better in the second half, we had 20 quality minutes and we scored two goals. We conceded all three goals after losing the ball, we really need to improve in this area," he concluded.
Higuain and Ronaldo got on the scoresheet for the Bianconeri, but it wasn't enough as Kane scored from the half-way line with just two minutes left of the game, sealing the 3-2 win.
