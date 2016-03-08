Sarri expresses 'great pride' over 12-game unbeaten record with Chelsea
11 November at 18:45Chelsea drew 0-0 today at home against Everton, with Maurizio Sarri continuing his unbeaten Premier League campaign at the Stamford Bridge. The former Napoli coach spoke to the press after the match and reflected on his team's draw today.
"I didn't like the first 25 minutes. We started moving the ball very slowly and it was impossible for us to be dangerous. We were a bit unlucky. I am not happy, of course, but we are going in the right way," he said.
"We don't have a physical problem, despite the busy run of fixtures. In the second half, we played at another speed, intensity. My 12-match unbeaten streak? I am very proud. I have to say thank you to the club, my players, my staff. But today I would have preferred three points to the record," Sarri concluded.
Chelsea currently sit 3rd in the Premier League table with 28 points, just 2 points behind leaders Liverpool.
