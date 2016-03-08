Sarri from Chelsea to Juventus recap: what we know so far
06 June at 12:45The Maurizio Sarri saga has been going on for some time now, with the former Napoli coach looking for the exit door from Chelsea, as he nears a move to Serie A champions Juventus, who are looking for a replacement for the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri.
As we exclusively reported last month, there is an agreement in place between Sarri and Juventus on the basis of a three-year contract worth 6 million euros net per season.
Powerful and influential agent Fali Ramadani is currently working on resolving the issue with the Blues, who would like a compensation to free Sarri from his contract at the Stamford Bridge, as the manager has an ongoing contract with the club until June 2021.
However, the move seems to be just a matter of days and details. Ramadani is working on softening Chelsea's position and, according to recent reports from Sky Sport in Italy, owner Roman Abramovich is expected to give his final answer tomorrow.
Go to comments