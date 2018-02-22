Sarri: 'Future? I will talk to my family and soon make a decision...'

Maurizio Sarri had this to say to Sky Sport after the Napoli-Crotone (2-1) game as he spoke to the press:



" The fans were great all year long for us. We had a great season and we broke a record of points but we still didn't win the league title. I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us, it was a memorable season. Future? I will talk to my family tomorrow and I will then take my decision. The president needs a quick response which I fully understand so I will make up my mind soon...".