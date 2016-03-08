Sarri gets booed by Chelsea fans as he makes Barkley substitution

09 May at 23:35
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's decision to take off Ruben Loftus Cheek was not taken to well by Chelsea fans.

The Englishman, who has already played for the England national team in the FIFA World Cup of 2018, had scored for the Blues in the second semi-final in the UEFA Europa League.

 
He was taken off by Sarri for Ross Barkley but the Italian was booed for making that decision, as Loftus-Cheek was one of the best players on the pitch.

 

