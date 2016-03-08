Sarri gives AC Milan transfer hope, discusses Chelsea transfer window

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri hold his first press conference before a Premier League game today. The former Napoli boss was asked an update about Tiemoue Bakayoko who is in talks to join AC Milan on loan.



“I don’t know, you have to ask to the club”, Sarri said.



“Right now I am only focused on the match”.



The Italian did also share his thoughts on the Blues’ transfer campaign.



“I am satisfied. The situation of Courtois was pretty clear. He wanted to join Real Madrid. We’ve signed Kepa who is one of the bet youths in Europe. Kovacic has the qualities we need, the squad is complete in my opinion.”



“Kepa has room for improvement but is not Courtois. Kovacic is an important player to play between the lines and Hazard is still with us. He is happy to be at Chelsea. We have many players, somebody will leave on loan. I prefer to have 23-24 players and add three or four youths.”

