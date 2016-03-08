Sarri gives updates regarding Pogba transfer and Higuain future

Juventus new manager Maurizio Sarri has given interesting updates regarding the future of Paul Pogba and Gonzalo Higuain with the club.



The Turin-based outfit have been linked heavily with the French World Cup winning midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.



While talking to the media on Saturday, Sarri reiterated admiration for the 26-year-old but also refused to drawn any conclusion as to whether the club will make a move for him in the ongoing transfer window.



“I really like him,” he said. “But at the moment, he is a Manchester United player. I'm not the technical director and therefore I don't know the [transfer negotiation] situation.”



On the other hand, the future of veteran striker Higuain at the club is being discussed for a while, especially after his lackluster loan season with Chelsea.



However, Sarri dismissed the notion that the Argentina striker is out of club’s plans and vows to work with him if he ended up staying in Turin.



“I work with the players that the club makes available to me,” he said. “At this moment, Gonzalo is available and I consider him 100% in the plans. But if the club take other decisions, then I will have to adapt accordingly.”

