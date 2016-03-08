Sarri has decided, Ronaldo the 'Mertens' of Juve
24 June at 11:30Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on vacation, recharging the batteries ahed of the second season at Juventus. In Greece, he was joined by Paratici and his new manager Sarri to discuss the upcoming season.
In the meeting, many issues were discussed, including the position of the Portuguese striker, for which the former Chelsea manager has a precise idea: central striker. As has already happened in Portugal and in the last part of the adventure at Real Madrid, he will be the main target man.
Sarri wants to help Ronaldo overcome the record of seasonal goals scored in Serie A by Higuain, 36 in the 2015-2016 season, a record which Sarri obviously can take credit for. The manager sees this opportunity as similar to when he switched Mertens' position, also putting the Belgian in the centre.
Just like Higuain, Mertens did very well in the centre, although he didn't hit the Argentinian's record.
