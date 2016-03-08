Sarri heaps praise on players after Brescia triumph
25 September at 11:22Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has heaped praise on his players after a hard-fought win against Brescia on Tuesday.
The Turin-based club came out with a 2-1 win against the home side, courtesy late winner from veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanić.
While talking to the press after the match, the former Chelsea manager has revealed satisfaction over the team’s performance.
"We have improved a lot,” said Sarri. “We have controlled the game better. However, there is always room for improvement.”
The 60-year-old also on to highlight the importance of being solid in the defensive line by saying: “We have to be perfect in the defensive phase. I know it is not easy with a 4-3-1-2 formation, but I have seen encouraging signs.”
Sarri also praised the team’s character after the visitors bounced back from going a goal down inside the first four minutes, that too in a very hostile atmosphere and without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
“We have shown great personality,” he said. “It is not easy to go behind after four minutes that too against the home side in a very hostile atmosphere.”
Sarri went on to heap praise on out-of-favour striker Paulo Dybala and also showed optimism to see the Argentina international fit before the team’s next match.
“Dybala had a good game, not only from offensive point of view but defensively as well,” he said. “He came out bruised but we hope he will recover before the next match.”
Sarri once again came out in defense of centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and has demanded patience from the fans.
“He is very young and came from a totally different league,” said Sarri. “We need to show some patience. Koulibaly is phenomenal now but he also struggled in the first 2-3 months.”
