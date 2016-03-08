Sarri heaps praise on players after Juve’s rout of Cagliari
06 January at 19:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has heaped praise on players after his team completed a resounding 4-0 win while playing against Cagliari on Monday.
The Turin-based outfit cruised to an easy win in front of the home crowd in the first match after the winter break, courtesy hat-trick from star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sarri, while talking to Sky Sports after the match as cited by Calciomercato.com, heaped praise on the players for putting in a more ‘precise’ performance.
“Today we were more precise and disciplined,” he said. “In the previous matches we played well but our quality was showing in patches. However, today it was throughout the match which is pleasing.”
Talking about the impact of midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, the former Chelsea manager believes that both showed their respective qualities in different areas of the pitch.
“Ramsey had a good game,” he said. “He is finding regular football good for himself and he is showing the talent he has. He had an excellent defensive game. Even Rabiot was always in the right position and I am happy that he was much disciplined throughout the match.”
Talking about the performance of the star performer on the day Cristiano Ronaldo, Sarri expressed his opinion that the Portuguese is now fully fit which is showing in his game as well.
“I think he is coming back to his best,” said Sarri. “His knee no longer hurts and therefore I mentally see him more serene, smiling and involved.”
Juventus will now face AS Roma in their next league fixture on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
