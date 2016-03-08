Sarri names player he does regret not signing this summer

Following their huge win against Huddersfield on his Premier League debut, Maurizio Sarri was asked about target striker Gonzalo Higuain and Napoli's CEO Aurelio De Laurentiis.



Higuain was considered Sarri's top priority in the market as he was in the hunt for a striker that could lead the Blues in the new season, however the player ended up at Milan and said that Sarri was the only person at Chelsea that wanted him there.



With Sarri, Higuain broke the record for the best Serie A goal scorer in history with 36 goals in 35 appearances. Both of them enjoyed a spectacular spell together at Napoli, yet the coach had a lot of issues with the club President De Laurentiis.



He was asked by Sky Sport on the two issues and this was his reply.

"Higuain? It's a little regret but in the end everyone after the market have a few little regrets. De Laurentiis often talks about me? You can see he misses me ."

