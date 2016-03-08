Sarri hints at Higuain Juventus return and comments on Bonucci claims
05 April at 15:30Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke to media ahead of the Blues’ Premier League tie against West Ham. The focus was also on Gonzalo Higuain whose future at the Stamford Bridge is in doubt: “He has to improve physically and mentally. It’s never easy to have an immediate impact in the Premier League. Even Suarez struggled in the first season with Liverpool, in the second one he scored 24. I want to retain Higuain but it depends on the club and also on Juventus. The situation is unclear at the moment. Higuain needs time to adapt to the Premier League but he is able to have an impact. We are lucky to have Giroud, we need many players because we play once every three games”.
BONUCCI – “I was surprised by what happened in Cagliari. Bonucci did a mistake but I am sure he didn’t mean that. He is not racist he only did a mistake. We need to be examples for people but it’s not easy to solve this problem”.
