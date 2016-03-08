Sarri hints at Juve move and dedicates Europa League triumph to Napoli fans

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sport after his team's 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final and reflected on the Blues' season as well as the rumours circulating about him regarding his possible move to Juventus.



"We had a good season, we qualified to the Champions League through the Premier League. It was not a simple task due to the high level of the championship. We made the League Cup final, eliminating Tottenham and Liverpool and lost only on penalties," he said.



"In the Europa League, 12 wins and 3 draws before winning the title. We are the team that has scored the most. Then we won 4-1 against a strong team. Our season went from good to extraordinary. It is not easy to play in such a difficult league and settle in so easily. There were difficulties but I saw strong changes. Maybe I changed too, there was another feeling with the players.



"Hazard? I'm sorry he is leaving. He is extraordinary. He has room for improvement. When you understand him, he is extraordinary. But he is strange.



"I do not know if I will leave, otherwise I think it is time to celebrate and we will draw the sum of the season. I will ask the management to improve something and I will listen to them, what they ask to improve. I have a two-year contract.



"Juve? In the last 20 days, I was sure to move to Roma, then to Milan and now Juventus. As long as you read the newspapers, it has no effect. Napoli fans don't want me to join them? The fans know the love I feel for them. They will always have my respect but professionalism can make you take other paths but the relationship will never change.



"It is clear that you have to make dedications to loved ones or family. Here we talk about football. I dedicate the title to the Napoli fans, I was not able to give them this satisfaction. Our boys couldn't make it here due to injuries. They struggled for a season, they didn't make it. We all have a thought for them," Sarri concluded.