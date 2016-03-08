Sarri hints at potential Juve switch, Napoli and Inter to battle it out for Lukaku: The top news of the day

SHOW GALLERY

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Firstly, Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri arrived at the Ristorante Corradossi (near his hometown in Tuscany) recently as a bianconeri fan asked him the following question: 'Will you take the Juve job?'. Sarri answered: 'If Chelsea let me leave. I can't talk now, let's wait for Monday...'.



Also speaking of Juve, the Italian Serie A giants are reportedly ready to offer winger Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in order to sign the midfielder Paul Pogba, as per reports in the English media. It is believed that the Turin-based club are eager to have the French World Cup winning midfielder back at the club after three seasons and are willing to go to any extent to acquire his services. In that effort, Juve are reportedly open to offer Dybala to United in order to persuade them in a swap deal which will include the 26-year-old star midfielder as well.



Finally, It is not just Inter Milan who are on the trails of Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, but Napoli too. Manchester United are ready to offload the Belgian forward due to disappointing form and the two Serie A sides are ready to snap at his heels. Inter have confirmed their intention to sell Mauro Icardi and this could free up the funds to sign Romelu Lukaku.



FOR MORE OF THE TOP NEWS, SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY.