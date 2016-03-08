Sarri hints of no major changes against Verona
20 September at 17:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has hinted that there will be no major changes in the team for the league match against Verona on Saturday.
The Turin-based club have recently faced Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League opener which ended with a thrilling 2-2 score line.
When asked whether he will rotate the players to avoid fatigue in the team’s next league fixture, the former Chelsea manager said: “We will go in the match with just one full practice session where we will have to evaluate player’s condition and then decide who will play. However, I don’t think there will be too many changes because the players look in decent shape.”
Paulo Dybala has been the centre of discussion regarding his Juventus future all summer but in the end he ended up staying in Turin.
When asked about whether the star playmaker, who till now has just played 24 minutes of football on the pitch since the beginning of the season, will feature in the match against Verona, Sarri said: “Maybe. He is not in top condition but he is certainly in good enough condition to be able to play.”
The 60-year-old also went on to praise winger Federico Bernardeschi but also expressed his point of view that he sees the 25-year-old to hold a more central role in the future due to his technical ability.
“In my opinion, in the future he will be more of a midfielder than a striker,” he said. “He has all the technical and physical qualities to become a really good midfielder and we will try to make him grow and make him develop the personality and character to make him succeed at the highest level.”
