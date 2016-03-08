Sarri hopeful of keeping Man Utd and Real Madrid targets at Chelsea

Manchester United target Willian and Real Madrid target Thibaut Courtois are the two players the new Chelsea manager Sarri remains hopeful of keeping at the club even after the summer transfer window.



“I’m looking forward to playing in Wembley, it is my first time. The match will be very difficult for us,” said Sarri.



“I want to win because it is very important to have a trophy immediately. At this point of the season it is important the performance, we have to improve up close.



“Courtois is the goalkeeper of the club, I don’t know in the future, it depends on the club, and especially on him I think. I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper. Will he stay? Yes I do. Very confident.



​"Willian? I spoke yesterday with him about him being late, not his future. It was a very positive conversation and I am very happy about it. There is no Willian problem.”

