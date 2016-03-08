Sarri, 'I am happy with the performance but not the result'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri spoke to BT Sport after his sides 1 – 1 away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.



"I am very happy with the performance but not with the result. After 25 minutes we started to play. We played very well for 35 minutes in the second half, so I think in the end we deserved the win - but 1-1 away is not so bad.



"I think we changed the mentality in the second part of the first half, not the tactics. In the first 20-25 minutes, we played only to manage the result at 0-0 but it's not our characteristic. We need to play, play, play against this sort of team that counter-attacks.



"I think we deserved a second goal. We had three or four opportunities. We could have scored more.



"We need to be careful [in the second leg]. We need to play with the same mentality. They are very dangerous, especially with Jovic. They are dynamic and very aggressive.



"At the end, I had to bring off Loftus-Cheek. Loftus in the box is very useful. I also wanted to change Giroud but then I changed my mind because he's useful in defence."





