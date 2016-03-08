Sarri: ‘I didn’t speak with Abramovich, Chelsea need to solve one problem’

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke with Il Corriere dello Sport about the Blues’ recent struggles. The Italian tactician was asked if he spoke with Roman Abramovich after the 6-0 away defeat to Manchester  City: “Not this week”, Sarri replied.

“It’s not true that I never speak with him, let’s say I don’t speak with him very frequently. I like to speak with the club, but not necessarily with the owner. I often speak with Marina and that’s enough for me”.

“We were motivated against Manchester City. We proved that in the first 5-6 minutes, the problem is that we didn’t show any reaction. That’s a problem we need to solve. Sometimes I think about the game against Tottenham, a game where we didn’t have the right approach. This time it was different. We had a good approach, simply we didn’t not react. It’s not true that players don’t follow my guidelines but this is the most difficult part of the season”.
 

