Sarri: ‘I didn’t speak with Abramovich, Chelsea need to solve one problem’
14 February at 16:15Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke with Il Corriere dello Sport about the Blues’ recent struggles. The Italian tactician was asked if he spoke with Roman Abramovich after the 6-0 away defeat to Manchester City: “Not this week”, Sarri replied.
“It’s not true that I never speak with him, let’s say I don’t speak with him very frequently. I like to speak with the club, but not necessarily with the owner. I often speak with Marina and that’s enough for me”.
“We were motivated against Manchester City. We proved that in the first 5-6 minutes, the problem is that we didn’t show any reaction. That’s a problem we need to solve. Sometimes I think about the game against Tottenham, a game where we didn’t have the right approach. This time it was different. We had a good approach, simply we didn’t not react. It’s not true that players don’t follow my guidelines but this is the most difficult part of the season”.
Go to comments