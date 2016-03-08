Sarri: I have enormous respect for Mazzarri
01 November at 18:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has heaped praise on league rivals Torino’s under-fire manager Walter Mazzarri.
The 58-year-old is under immense pressure to turn things around as Torino are currently placed on the 13th spot with just 11 points from first 10 league matches.
There have been reports in the recent past that Mazzarri might lose his job if his team will not be able to produce a positive result in their next match against league leaders Juventus on Saturday.
However, Sarri, while talking to the media on the eve of the Turin-derby, has heaped praise on Mazzarri and believes that recent results should not be termed as the only parameter to evaluate his performances.
“I have enormous respect for him,” said Sarri while talking about his counterpart in Saturday’s match. “He is a coach to whom great respect must be given because he did very well in Naples and he is doing very well in Turin as well. We cannot evaluate his performance on the basis of two poor results. I have a great respect for him and I believe that the vast majority of Torino fans also have it for him.”
While talking about the importance of the derby, Sarri revealed that the result will have more implications for the home team than the league leaders.
"A derby is never a totally normal game,” he said. “But looking at the table, it is obviously worth more for Torino than for Juve. For us, it is not a match like the others. It has a meaning for points but also because it is a special game, I hope it helps us not to let our guard down."
