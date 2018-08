Maurizio Sarri has half-jokingly suggested that he could give up something massive for Chelsea: his smoking! Known for being a chain smoker at the best of times, the prophane Neapolitan Coach explained that his side’s struggles against Arsenal were difficult to bear. The Blues took a 2-0 lead against their London rivals, only to lose focus in the final 15 minutes of the first half, allowing the Gunners to level their Matchday 2 match.Chelsea would eventually come out winners thanks to a late strike from Marcos Alonso, and Sarri denied that he left the field early in the first half to smoke."No I needed half-time and the first half to end, not a cigarette," Sarri told reporters.Still, the Tuscan had this to say:"I am going to stop for just one or two years then I will start again."Inside there were 15 minutes that were horrible. We lost ground, we were not able to press, we were not able to defend, we were really in trouble. I think in the second half, we did very well from our mental point of view."It was really very hard to answer about the last part of the first half. I prefer to speak about the other 75 minutes, it is better. I remember better the good things instead of the worst."