Sarri: I'll give up smoking for Chelsea
20 August at 11:05Maurizio Sarri has half-jokingly suggested that he could give up something massive for Chelsea: his smoking!
Known for being a chain smoker at the best of times, the prophane Neapolitan Coach explained that his side’s struggles against Arsenal were difficult to bear. The Blues took a 2-0 lead against their London rivals, only to lose focus in the final 15 minutes of the first half, allowing the Gunners to level their Matchday 2 match.
Chelsea would eventually come out winners thanks to a late strike from Marcos Alonso, and Sarri denied that he left the field early in the first half to smoke.
"No I needed half-time and the first half to end, not a cigarette," Sarri told reporters.
Still, the Tuscan had this to say:
"I am going to stop for just one or two years then I will start again.
"Inside there were 15 minutes that were horrible. We lost ground, we were not able to press, we were not able to defend, we were really in trouble. I think in the second half, we did very well from our mental point of view.
"It was really very hard to answer about the last part of the first half. I prefer to speak about the other 75 minutes, it is better. I remember better the good things instead of the worst."
