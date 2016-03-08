Sarri, 'If my future hinges on final then sack me now'
22 May at 17:30Maurizio Sarri, who has been linked with Juventus, would rather be sacked than have his future at Chelsea hinge upon the result of next Wednesday’s Europa League final, with the Italian under the impression he will hold talks with the club’s hierarchy in the aftermath of their meeting with Arsenal.
“If the situation is like this, I want to go immediately,” said Sarri,
“You cannot ... 10 months of work, and then I have to play everything in 90 minutes? It’s not right. It’s not the right way. You’re either happy about my work or you’re not happy.
Chelsea face Arsenal in a final that is already covered controversy as Arsenal midfielder Mkhitaryan will not travel from safety reasons.
