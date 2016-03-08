"Sarri is already the vice-Ronaldo": Italian paper reacts to Sarri-CR7 meeting
23 June at 10:30As Calciomercato.com exclusively informed earlier, Maurizio Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo met in France several days ago and today, Italian newspaper Libero reacted to the meeting of the two future protagonists of Juventus with a strong statement.
"Sarri is already the vice-Ronaldo," the headline said. "The coach rushes to CR7, who is on vacation at the French Riviera. This is what makes it clear who is in charge at Juve, that is the Portuguese champion," Libero added.
#Sarri è già il vice #Ronaldo (#Libero) pic.twitter.com/QZCkiIFEgu— Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) June 23, 2019
