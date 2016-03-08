Sarri: 'It is not important next season if I will be here but I am confident I will be'

Chelsea take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League tomorrow evening, with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri speaking at his press conference ahead of the match. In this conference, Sarri discussed the upcoming tie; as well as speaking on his future at the club."It is not a big problem. The only problem is the results. I want to win for the club, not for me. I was confident in the past, I am now and I want to think only to our performances and our results, not anything else.""​I think we can gain the spot in the Champions League from the Premier League. Europa League is very important, the second in Europe, it is an important target.""​I think in this moment we played six or seven more matches than other European teams. It means two months of matches during the week, without training. For an English team it is very difficult to be competitive in March, April. Yesterday we saw Real Madrid against Ajax. Ajax didn’t play in the last match in Dutch, Real came from two matches against Barca, a big difference. The Premier League can do more.In Italy you can ask to play on Monday, one day more to rest is important. When we will play in Premier League 62 or 63 hours after Kiev, I think it is too early.""​I said it is not important next season if I will be here, for me in this moment it is only important the results. I am confident (I will be here next season) as I have to think that for me to do my job."

