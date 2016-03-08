Sarri: 'Its easy to guess who I will support in Napoli- Juventus'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri feels that everyone knows which team he will be gunning for when Juventus will play against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.



Sarri's Chelsea picked up a 2-1 win over Fulham at the Craven Cottage to close the gap on Arsenal and Manchester United and to stay in the race for the for the Champions League spots.



After the game, Sarri was asked about the Napoli-Juve game. He said: "If I will be going to watch it? It's obvious and I also think it's easy to guess who I'm going to cheer for,"



