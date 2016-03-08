Sarri-Juve: Marina gives green light on one condition, Abramovich has the last word

With Antonio Conte’s name removed from the list of options that Juventus have as their new manager, the path looks clearer and clearer for Maurizio Sarri to take over at Juventus. Sarri and his representative Fali Ramadani will today meet with Roman Abramovich’s right hand lady, Marina Granovskaia, to discuss how best to remove Sarri from his contract with Chelsea, and more importantly, how much Juventus will have to pay to do so.

It is expected that the blues will ask for around €6-7 million in compensation for their manager, and ultimately the final decision will rest with owner Abramovich. Now that the Europa League final is out of the way progress is expected to made in the negotiations, but there are still some stumbling blocks which will need to be overcome in order to see the deal concluded. One of which is undoubtedly the compensation package, with Juventus unenthusiastic about paying the fee quoted by Granovskaia for the former Napoli boss, and instead, according to Tuttosport , they are proposing to purchase full-back Emerson Palmieri for a figure of around €20m which will act as a compensation package for Sarri. It is similar in some ways to the deal which saw Jorginho move to Chelsea last summer, as an extra in the deal that took Sarri to London.