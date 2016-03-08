Sarri: 'Juventus-Inter is special, Ronaldo will play on the left'
23 July at 14:25New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri believes that the Inter-Juve is a special game and has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play on the left-flank.
Juventus play Inter in the International Champions Cup tomorrow about four days after their 3-2 loss to Tottenham which saw Harry Kane score a thrilling a goal from the half-way line.
In the press conference ahead of the game involving the two, Sarri talked about the game and the occasion.
He said: "Juve-Inter is not a match like any other , but two teams will be facing each other that will not be able to express themselves at their best, due to their physical condition and their humidity. We will try to give continuity to what was done at the beginning of the second half against Tottenham."
On Ronaldo, he said: " We will use it mainly as a left-wing striker, knowing that he loves to concentrate."
When he talked about the differences between coaching in Italy and England, he said: "I think the level of Italian coaches is clear and from this point of view we are one of the movements most important. The gap with the other leagues like the Premier is not tactical, but it is economic."
