Sarri-Juventus Live: Day of reckoning as Chelsea boss nears Juve confirmation
14 June at 11:20Today is the day of reckoning for Maurizio Sarri; as the head coach could officially complete his move from Chelsea to Juventus today. Sarri, who has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Juve since Massimiliano Allegri left the club, is due to be announced as the new coach today and Juve fans will be looking forward to what their new man can offer.
10:00 - Sarri wants Mauro Icardi at Juventus
Maurizio Sarri has just one request for when he takes over as head coach at Juventus; that the club sign Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi. Sarri is reportedly willing to sacrifice Icardi's compatriot, Paulo Dybala, in an attempt to sign the Inter striker.
08:00 - Paratici in London yesterday to try and lower Chelsea compensation demands
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was in London yesterday as he attempted to convince Chelsea into lowering their compensation demands for Sarri. Chelsea still ask for a considerable fee but Juve have done everything in their power to make the operation as low-cost as possible. An agreement is said to have been made between the two parties; allowing a move to be concluded today.
