Sarri-Juventus Live: Day of reckoning as Chelsea boss nears Juve confirmation

14 June at 11:20
Today is the day of reckoning for Maurizio Sarri; as the head coach could officially complete his move from Chelsea to Juventus today. Sarri, who has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Juve since Massimiliano Allegri left the club, is due to be announced as the new coach today and Juve fans will be looking forward to what their new man can offer.

10:00 - Sarri wants Mauro Icardi at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri has just one request for when he takes over as head coach at Juventus; that the club sign Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi. Sarri is reportedly willing to sacrifice Icardi's compatriot, Paulo Dybala, in an attempt to sign the Inter striker.

08:00 - Paratici in London yesterday to try and lower Chelsea compensation demands

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was in London yesterday as he attempted to convince Chelsea into lowering their compensation demands for Sarri. Chelsea still ask for a considerable fee but Juve have done everything in their power to make the operation as low-cost as possible. An agreement is said to have been made between the two parties; allowing a move to be concluded today.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.