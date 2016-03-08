Sarri: 'Kepa is a closed case now'

03 March at 16:10
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes Kepa is a closed case, after he was brought back into the starting line-up for the club's game at Fulham in the Premier League.

Before the game at Craven Cottage, Sarri was talking to Sky Sports and he was asked about Kepa. He said: "Kepa made a mistake and paid the fine by being on the bench in midweek.

"The question is to be closed at this time otherwise I would have let him off the team until the end of the season. Now the question is closed."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.