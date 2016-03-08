Sarri: 'Kepa is a closed case now'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes Kepa is a closed case, after he was brought back into the starting line-up for the club's game at Fulham in the Premier League.



Before the game at Craven Cottage, Sarri was talking to Sky Sports and he was asked about Kepa. He said: "Kepa made a mistake and paid the fine by being on the bench in midweek.



"The question is to be closed at this time otherwise I would have let him off the team until the end of the season. Now the question is closed."



