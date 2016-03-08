Sarri leaves Chelsea and officially joins Juve, Man United issue response to Pogba's words: The top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Firstly, Chelsea and Juventus announced the departure of manager Maurizio Sarri from London, as well as his new Juve destination. After it was revealed this morning that Gianfranco Zola would be leaving the Chelsea crew, Sarri's departure was only a matter of time. Now, after weeks of rumours, the official announcements have finally arrived, with the former Napoli man ready to join Juventus.



"Maurizio Sarri is leaving Chelsea Football Club to return to Italy and become manager of Juventus. The two clubs have reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri’s contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request," Chelsea's statement read. "The Tuscan coach has joined the Bianconeri after a year in England with Chelsea, penning in a three-year contract,".



Also, according to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United has held firm on their stance that French international Paul Pogba will not be sold. The World Cup winner, talking to reporters, had said that "maybe now I need a new challenge", which has not gone down to well at Old Trafford. The 20 time English champions stated that Pogba will indeed be at the club next season, despite the player's words and the interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.



