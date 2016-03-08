Sarri makes assurances for Bonucci at Juventus

30 June at 16:15
In the past week, reports suggested that PSG were preparing an assault for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci. The basis for these rumours came from two factors: Juventus' expected signing of Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt and new PSG sporting director Leonardo's fondness of the Italian defender.

Leonardo was responsible for bringing Bonucci to Milan in 2017, before the Italian returned to Turin as part of a deal that saw young defender Mattia Caldara head the other way. 

De Ligt's deal is likely to cost Juventus around 70 to 80 million euros and, if Sarri opts to play with a four-back defence, then there would appear to be little space for Chiellini, De Ligt and Bonucci to co-exist in defence.

However, the latest reports from the Gazzetta Sportiva suggest that Sarri has made assurances for Bonucci at Juventus, letting the experienced defender know that he is a part of his plans and, therefore, the defender will only be allowed to leave if the Ligue 1 giants present a big enough offer for his services.

