Sarri makes final decision on Kepa ahead of Chelsea-Spurs clash

According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Maurizio Sarri has already made his decisions for the squad ahead of the match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur tonight. Questions were asked as to whether or not Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would be playing; the Spaniard in hot water after he refused to come off towards the end of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final match against Manchester City at the weekend.Sarri himself was unsure in his press conference yesterday as to whether or not the Spanish goalkeeper would be playing today but it now appears as though he will be. Ahead of the technical meeting between Sarri and his players, the Italian head coach has made his decision on the full starting lineup.The expected line-up for Chelsea is as follows:Kepa; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Willian, Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard

