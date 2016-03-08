Sarri makes history with Chelsea new record

30 October at 16:10
Maurizio Sarri has taken off. After some wobble at the beginning of his experience at Chelsea, with the defeat 2-0 suffered against Manchester City in the Community Shield final, the Italian manager has grown up day by day in his commitment with the club in the quality of his team’s play.

Winning against Burnley in the last day, Maurizio Sarri has become the first Chelsea manager to go unbeaten in his first 10 Premier League games.

Chelsea are now third ranked in the table with 24 points, behind Liverpool and Man City with 26: the Blues will play their next Premier League match against Crystal Palace. Sarri is 10 in a row now and he's got no intention to stop.
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.