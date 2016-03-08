Sarri makes history with Chelsea new record

Maurizio Sarri has taken off. After some wobble at the beginning of his experience at Chelsea, with the defeat 2-0 suffered against Manchester City in the Community Shield final, the Italian manager has grown up day by day in his commitment with the club in the quality of his team’s play.



Winning against Burnley in the last day, Maurizio Sarri has become the first Chelsea manager to go unbeaten in his first 10 Premier League games.



Chelsea are now third ranked in the table with 24 points, behind Liverpool and Man City with 26: the Blues will play their next Premier League match against Crystal Palace. Sarri is 10 in a row now and he's got no intention to stop.



Emanuele Giulianelli