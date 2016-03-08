Sarri makes huge prediction for new Chelsea signing
11 August at 18:45Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky following his huge victory on his Premier League debut with Chelsea, beating Huddersfield 3-0.
Goals were scored by Ngolo Kante, Pedro and Sarri's new signing from Napoli Jorginho from the penalty spot.
Sarri took time to praise his players for the victory claiming it was down to their quality more than his tactics.
"We have won because of the quality of our individuals more than for the level of tactical organization. I'm satisfied because the team has won against a difficult physical team in a difficult match. Three months can be enough to shape a new team, in Naples they were enough but here the situation is different because so many players arrived last week, two of them arrived three days ago.
"The real journey starts now and we have to make it worth it. I am satisfied with the transfers, we took a great goalkeeper, it was right not to keep Thibaut Courtois against his will, Mattia Kovacic can explode here and then there is Jorginho. I believe the backbone of Chelsea is ready.
